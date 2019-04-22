A castle for (pinball) wizards: CP Pinball still going strong

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Taylor Crone Patrons play a few of the 75 pinball machines housed at CP Pinball in South Roxana. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Taylor Crone Charles “Chuck” Sanderson, owner of CP Pinball in South Roxana. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Taylor Crone A CP Pinball patron plays a "Wrestlemania" machine at the South Roxana hangout. Prev Next

The familiar dings and pings of pinball machines echo in the air at a South Roxana hangout that offers patrons a chance to enjoy the games of yesteryear.

The noises are coming from CP Pinball at 115 Sinclair Ave. Charles Sanderson owns the local pinball haven, which has been operating for more than 10 years. He has 75 pinball machines spread throughout three buildings.

Pinball machines have had a strong resurgence in recent years, thanks to collectors like Sanderson.

“Pinball basically stopped near 2000. Every manufacturer was gone. So, stuff was real hard to get. Collectors like me started buying games up and restoring them,” he said. “There was more need for parts, so people started remaking parts, and it’s a pretty huge industry right now.”

“The Walking Dead,” “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” “Star Wars” and “The Guardians of the Galaxy” are just a few of the themed pinball machines in Sanderson’s large and diverse collection. One of his oldest pinball machines is from 1977.

CP Pinball features arcade classics like Q*bert and Donkey Kong, to name a few.

It takes a lot to maintain all those pinball machines, and because manufacturers stopped making games, fixing the machines is a “do it yourself” process, Sanderson said.

“There is nobody out there,” he said. “(You have to) go to YouTube or the pinball forums online.”

To play, Sanderson’s business doesn’t require endless quarters like the machines of years past; instead, he charges $5 an hour or $20 for an all-day pass to play anything and everything. CP Pinball is open from noon to midnight Saturdays.

CP Pinball has had a lot of visitors through the years, he said, and not just local ones.

“We have a lot of folks come from out of town,” he said. “We got folks from Japan, Australia, Korea, and Britain. People from all over the world have come to play pinball, and they will stay for the day.”

CP pinball also does league nights from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, where local pinball fans gather to compete.

“It’s open to the public, so anyone can come. We usually charge $10 which covers your coin drop, because you get to play for free,” he said. “Playing pinball competitively, you will play a lot differently than if you just come and play with friends for fun. You’ll really learn how to be a better pinball player if you play in a tournament or two.”

For more information, call (618) 251-6337 or visit the Facebook page and website.

