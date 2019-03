Monica Perkinson (center) of Housekeeping is Alton Memorial Hospital’s March Employee of the Month. She is congratulated by her supervisors, Perry Hartwick and Melissa LeMarr. Her co-workers say, “Monica cleans our area better than anyone ever has, and does this with a smile on her face. She is always looking for ways to improve the cleanliness of AMH. We’ve never had a housekeeper care about the place like she does. Monica takes personal responsibility and treats AMH like her own.”

