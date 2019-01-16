A Grand gesture

Crisis Food Center in Alton was the latest organization to benefit from the New Year’s Eve at the Grand Theatre event. Local attorney John Simmons delivered a $3,500 check to the center Jan. 15. Simmons and wife, Jayne, recently acquired the Grand Theatre and spearheaded a New Year’s Eve celebration to raise funds that were distributed to three local charities. Nick Schranck and Kinley Johnson, who helped coordinate the event, accompanied Simmons for the check presentation. Pictured are (from left) Johnson, Simmons, Crisis Food Center Board President Mary Droste and Vice President Derrick Richardson, and Schranck.

