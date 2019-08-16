A League of Their Own: Kristie Luebbert

× Expand Kristie Luebbert

Kristie Luebbert of Hartford was recently presented the Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois Spotlight Award for her volunteer work. She has a full-time real estate career and also has an extensive volunteer resumé.

Where are you from originally and what brought you to Hartford?

I was born and raised in Hartford. I have lived here my entire life.

When did you start working with the Girl Scouts, and what made you want to join this organization?

I have been working with the Girl Scouts for about seven years now as just a parent because my daughter is involved. This will be her seventh year.

You are also a real estate agent. What challenges do you face, juggling both your career and your extensive volunteer work?

If the Scouts need assistance with anything, I am more than happy to help out with anything they need. Being a full-time agent, I actually have some flexibility in there which allows me to do more. I also volunteer as the librarian; I got the Volunteer of the Year award for Hartford Elementary last year. My son is in Scouts, so we assist there. I am CAP (Community Advisory Panel) for Phillips 66. I just feel it’s an important element to be as involved as you can within your community. I learned from my parents that you spend time in your community to put forth the effort, and I hope that it is passed down to my children.

You are instrumental in planning events for the troop. What does it mean to you that these young girls trust in your capabilities to be such a reliable resource for them?

I assisted with planning a quarter auction to help raise funds for them to go to their epic adventure to Niagara Falls. I try to be involved in kids’ lives as much as I can. To me, it’s nice to have kids that look up to you because you want to be that mentor that they want to be when they grow up.

The GSofSI Spotlight Award recognizes the incredible service and dedication that volunteers devote to the Girl Scouts’ mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. In a politically divided atmosphere, what do you do to help your troop stay focused on the mission of strength and unity within the troop?

I feel like the actual troop leaders handle that very well. They take our girls on several adventures and do various things with the troop that gives them the confidence that is hard to carry anymore due to the division in the country. Last weekend they learned how to sail at Carlyle Lake. So, I mean, it’s things like that the troop puts together in which I step in and help as much as I can.

Any opportunities you are looking forward to in the future?

I help with the Boy Scouts when they need us because my son and husband are actively involved in that organization. Glo-bingo and Dream Home Charities, which is part of our real estate association, are some examples. We have our Glo-bingo coming up on Sept. 14, which I will be dedicating a lot of time to the next month.

What is one goal in life that you haven’t reached but want to attain?

Just to be the best I can be. I just strive to be a better person each day. I don’t like to set a boundary for myself. I just want to sit back and do the best I can each day. That’s what we try to teach our kids. Something might not go right but you have to move forward and do something better.

