A night for fright

Photos by Andrew Dobson and JD Jennings

WHAT: 103rd annual Alton Halloween Parade

WHEN: Oct. 31

WHERE: Broadway from Washington Avenue to Piasa Street, Alton

WHY: Moving up a half hour to 7 p.m., the parade saw a dip in attendance and number of floats because of cold weather, but the dedicated participants and onlookers had a great time despite the chill. The parade consists of participants in five categories — Junior Youth, Senior Youth, Family, Organizations and Commercial, with winners chosen for each category. The East End Improvement Association has sponsored the parade, consistently one of the area’s largest, since 1916.

