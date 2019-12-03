A nurse of note

Becky Paul of ICU (holding plaque) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s December Employee of the Month. A fellow employee said, “A few years ago, Ms. Becky took care of my ex-husband in his critical time before passing. I always assumed that nurses were just being nice due to the situations. Over a period of time, I’ve had the pleasure to work with Ms. Becky and have come to realize that she is legit, straight up, 100 percent AMAZING! I do wish there were more Becky Pauls. She is a huge asset in ICU and throughout the hospital.”

