A nurse you can count on

Crystal Joy of Ambulatory Surgery (center, holding plaque) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s February Employee of the Month. Her co-workers say, “Crystal is consistently mentioned in discharge calls. Her pleasant attitude is greatly appreciated by patients and their families. Patients have called to say how wonderful she is. One patient said, ‘There are good nurses, but she is the best of the best.’ Crystal has received cards and flowers from patients she has taken care of. Comments received from patients and families include: ‘Crystal was very sweet and comforting’; ‘Crystal was excellent checking me in and getting me out with my husband’; and ‘Crystal was fantastic and comforting. Everyone was excellent as well.’ Her team members know that they can count on Crystal to lend a hand when they need it.”

