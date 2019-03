A sea of green

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: St. Pat’s Day Fest

WHEN: Saturday, March 16

WHERE: Alton’s Downtown district

WHY: Beginning at 11 a.m., hundreds of people congregated throughout the downtown area to take advantage of food and drink specials and catch live entertainment at the 16 participating establishments on and around Third Street. The event was sponsored by the RiverBend Growth Association, Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, Argosy Casino and Fritz Distributing.

