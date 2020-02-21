A step above:Dance team sets sights on national competition

× Expand Competition team members Allison Wooden, Dannika Anstead, Victoria Murphy, Lauren Vancil, Mya Pickens, Katlyn Springer, Emma Baggio, Hope Seymour, and Hailey Smith practice their routine “Go With You” in the open category.

A local dance team hopes to get to nationals in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., in July. But first, they’re setting their sights on a competition within walking distance of them.

To be sure, Alton Academy of Dance has been competing the past five years, but having a competition so conveniently close is a first.

“We’ll be competing with Positive Vibes,” studio owner Melissa Loyd said. “It will be at Lewis and Clark’s Hathaway Hall, right in our backyard.”

Alton Academy of Dance is in Monticello Plaza, across from the college.

To get to the Rainbow National Competition in July, the dance team will have to raise about $1,500 per dancer. The team is planning a car wash and bake sale at Walmart.

“They’ve never competed away from St. Louis before, so we would like to go,” Loyd said. “Competition fees are more than $300 and with a $1,200 hotel fee for the week, it can be expensive.”

Add in transportation and food costs, costume purchases plus family members tagging along and the need for fundraisers quickly becomes apparent.

If the dancers make it to Pigeon Forge next summer, it will be the culmination of a dance season that started last June. That’s when Loyd held competition tryouts. The dancers spend July learning dance technique and August learning all the choreography. After that, the focus returns to technique.

“They use those routines all during competition season and then the cycle starts over again in June,” Loyd said.

Before the dancers compete against Positive Vibes March 28-29, they’ll go up against other teams in St. Charles, Chesterfield and Kirkwood, all in Missouri. Ten dancers, ages 7-18, will perform one dance together. There will be four “small group” dances and eight of the dancers, including her 10-year-old daughter, Jayden Loyd, will have solos. They’ll be competing mostly in the contemporary/lyrical and open categories, with additional solos in jazz and musical theater.

Her youngest dancer in the competition is Victoria Murphy, 7.

“This will be Victoria’s first competition, and I’m very impressed with her ability to keep up with the other dancers,” Loyd said.

Loyd is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardville’s theater and dance department, with a specialization in dance and a kinesiology degree specializing in exercise science. She’s been teaching and dancing in performances since her college days, including The Slaughter Project at the 2008 Dancing in the Street Festival in St. Louis. In 2013, she took ownership of the dance academy from Sergei Mali and became its artistic director.

In May 2018, she moved the studio to its new location at Monticello Plaza so she could have more freedom scheduling her classes. The studio offers tumbling, ballet, tap, jazz and lyrical/contemporary classes to students two and older. A conditioning and stretching class is offered Saturday mornings.

Loyd said she enjoys teaching the Tiny Tots classes.

“They’re our next generation of dancers,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll grow up to continue to dance with us. There are some dancers on our team that I’ve had since they were little.”

Dance isn’t just for young girls. Loyd said she would love to add adult classes if there’s enough interest and there have been male dancers in the past, even on the competition team.

Several other teachers complete the academy’s staff. Michelle Bernaix teaches acro (tumbling), Rachel Tegtmeier teaches advanced ballet and lyrical/contemporary dance, and Lauren Vancil and Dannkia Anstead are assistant teachers.

“We’re a family-owned business,” Lloyd said. “We teach dance in a friendly, positive environment. The recreational kids are just as important to us as the competition kids. I like making dance fun for them.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter