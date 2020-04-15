A stuffed congregation: Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City hosts service with congregation substitutes

× Expand Stuffed animals fill the pews April 5 at Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City.

Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Richard Newcom got some surprise visitors as he walked into the sanctuary for his Palm Sunday service on April 5.

Newcom saw about 200 stuffed animals sitting in the pews to form a congregation. The actual church members stayed home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He was very surprised,” said Kathleen Barron, one of the church’s media ministry members. “He’s kind of a reserved individual. As he came walking in, I went live and showed him walking in. He told me after the service was done that it was very comforting to look out over the congregation and see those faces.”

The church at 3000 Washington Ave. had an empty turnout for weeks after COVID-19 became a pandemic on March 11. Barron said the stuffed animals were used for the congregation so the pastor won’t feel like he’s lonely on Sunday mornings.

“It’s kind of a strange to sit in a sanctuary with no one in there,” Barron said. “It was kind of a comforting little thing that we can do so that he knows he’s not alone, and there are people there who are watching.”

Pictures of the church members were printed out and they were put in front of the stuffed animals.

“We put them in the seats where they normally sit so it looks like it’s a congregation being set up with the proxy of using the animals with the faces of the congregation on them,” said Garland Horn, Barron’s father. “That’s something unusual.”

Barron said she got the idea of bringing the stuffed animals to the service after someone tagged her about it on the church’s Facebook page.

“I thought it was a cute idea,” she said. “So I put a call out to our members to see if they want to participate and bring some stuffed animals to represent themselves. We wanted the pastor to feel like he was not alone.”

Barron said the service was so successful the church will continue using the stuffed animals as the congregation until the stay-at-home order is over.

“We’ll going to leave them until they get to come back,” Barron said. “We’re just trying to get some kind of building unity, even though we’re not there, and giving something different every Sunday.”

9:30 a.m. Sunday school

10:45 a.m. Sunday morning worship

6 p.m. Sunday evening study

