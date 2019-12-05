A textile of steel: Six Mile Regional Library displays Granite City Steel quilt

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Marsha Beshue and her Granite City Steel quilt at the downtown branch of the Six Mile Regional Library

Juliette Douglas helped the Six Mile Regional Library pick up a huge prize in September.

The deputy director won a Granite City U.S. Steel quilt during a raffle from the Granite City SOAR (Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees) chapter. The quilt has 17 pictures of the steel plant.

“There were actually three of us who actually were trying to get it for the library,” Douglas said. “So I was the one that won it. That was really exciting.”

Now, the large quilt has made its home at the downtown branch at 2001 Delmar. Staff members hung it Nov. 12 near the circulation desk.

Granite City resident Marsha Beshue designed the quilt. It took her two months to finish it.

“I was donating it so the proceeds would go toward the (SOAR) scholarship program,” Beshue said. “As it turned out, it came to the library. I couldn’t asked for anything better. I like to give back.”

The 76-year-old Beshue came up the idea of designing a quilt when she was driving her grandson around the steel mill about 10 years ago.

“I just knew that I wanted to do something revolving around the mill,” she said.

Beshue said she toured the mill during the late 1970s.

“It was excellent,” she said. “I was very impressed. I think that the kids today, unfortunately, don’t see it for the value that it brought to this town. It has been here for a while, but it grew and it provided a way for people to take care of their families.”

SOAR president Jeff Rains said he is pleased with Beshue’s project. The quilt helped fund a $2,000 scholarship.

“That was fabulous,” Rains said. “I know it was tiresome and hard work, and we really appreciated it.”

Beshue made a quilt SOAR raffled off during a trivia fundraiser in 2015. The proceeds were used to help laid-off steelworkers. During that time, about 2,000 employees were laid off from the steel mill.

“We went to the same church for years,” Rains said. “She stepped up and everybody fell in love with the first quilt. We made quite a bit on that. Then she came up with the idea that she would put one together with the theme of the history of the steel mill. Everyone got excited when they heard that.”

Beshue has already made plans to make another steel mill quilt.

“This one won’t be raffled off,” Rains said. “It will be in display any time we have rallies around what’s going on in the steel industry or whatever we think what’s appropriate. It will be a backdrop.”

Beshue said she was happy the library won the quilt. She got to see it during a visit Nov. 14.

“I thought it was going to be in the office at SOAR, which would have been OK, but this was perfect,” Beshue said.

Douglas said the quilt is a great addition to the library.

“All of the staff was excited when we won it,” she said. “Every time I see anybody, I tell them they need to come down to the library. We have a gorgeous quilt that’s part of the history of Granite City. We are truly thrilled.”

Granite City Steel timeline

1878 — Brothers William and Frederick Niedringhaus establish Granite Iron Rolling Mills in Granite City where they manufacture sheet iron

1895 — Granite City Steel begins steel manufacturing

1896 — Granite City is incorporated as a city

1951 — Granite City Steel undergoes a large expansion

1971 — Granite City Steel becomes a division of National Steel Corp.

