A trove of treasure: Local family discovers a legacy

photo submitted by Ramona Rodriguez Caroline Elizabeth Harris

Belleville resident and Alton native Ramona Rodriguez has spent years researching her historic Mather family and writing that history. The Hayner Library Genealogy Center was like her second home, as she perused every historical document she could find.

Her most recent discovery came from an unexpected source. She sent a note to her relatives, telling them her project was just weeks from publication. Did anyone have anything to add?

Rodriguez’ distant cousin, retired Lewis and Clark Community College math teacher John McDaniels, 86, of Godfrey, is a great-grandson of Caroline “Carrie” Harris Mather. He responded, saying he had an old trunk in his basement that might contain Mather artifacts. Two weeks ago, he and Ramona opened his mother’s hope chest, a green trunk unopened for decades.

Inside was a treasure trove, each artifact with a note from McDaniels’ mother explaining the pieces: John’s baby shoes and outfit, his mother’s white wedding shoes, brown satin dress shoes with satin ties from her honeymoon. Then there were the Carrie Mather items: a pink satin baby coat handmade by Carrie Mather’s daughter, a delicate wooden bead loom and a cigar box filled with antique glass apothecary jars with stoppers, filled with beads. Photos and other mementos. And beneath all of that …

“The quilt,” Ramona said. “I saw the quilt folded up at the bottom of the chest and knew in an instant it was Caroline’s quilt from 1897.”

Tennessean Caroline Harris and Kentuckian Richard Mather got married in 1859, the year after the last Lincoln Douglas debate in Alton. The couple moved around, finally settling in Alton in 1870.

Richard Mather, along with thousands of other Southerners who migrated north for cheap land and work, may have been drawn by an announcement in the Alton Courier titled “What We Want in Alton,” with its lead paragraph: “We want men — men of muscle to work on railroads, farms, steamboats, in stone quarries and coal mines, brickyards, mills and gardens, all kinds of labor to which muscle is ever applied.”

(Wealthier Southerners, including the first three governors of Illinois, brought their slaves into the state.)

Mather was hired as a foreman by the Alton Agricultural Works, which manufactured threshing machines. The Mathers bought a fruit farm, moving from Bluff and State streets to what would come to be called Mather Heights. Today’s Mather Street was then a farm with apple, peach and pear orchards.

Carrie Mather was a legendary seamstress. Her first sampler, sewn when she was nine, still exists. Its heading reads, “Shall we meet in heaven/Hope whispers yes.” The last mention of her work, 25 years after her death, was a newspaper article about a quilt display sponsored by the Philathea Class of the Methodist Sunday School. In addition to her domestic life, Carrie was a regular volunteer at the Alton Confederate prison.

Save for some staining from the cedar chest, Carrie Mather’s handsewn quilt is remarkably preserved. The style is “whole cloth trapunto,” a type of stuffed quilting using a single piece of white material and adding raised images of fruit clusters. Most unusual, the self-edge of the quilt was sewn by machine. Sewing machines were rare items in those days. Some sewers used them to demonstrate pride in owning a machine.

In her research, Ramona found an advertisement from 1868 for Singer Sewing Machines, sold at the Goulding Watch and Jewelry Store in downtown Alton for $125, quite a sum at a time when average family annual earned income was $500.

Readers may wonder about their own stored trunks or found artifacts. How to research one’s family history? Start with a library card from the excellent Hayner Library, entitling you to unlimited access to multiple databases and friendly staff advice at no charge. Tell them Ramona Rodriguez sent you.

× Expand photo submitted by Ramona Rodriguez Caroline Harris’ sampler, made when she was nine

