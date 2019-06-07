A Winchester legend

Winchester President Brett Flaugher congratulates Leonard Mouser and presents him with the Winchester Legend Award, honoring him for 60 years of company service at the Winchester East Alton facility on June 6. Mouser was hired on May 26, 1959, and has worked in many departments and positions over the course of his 60 years, having spent his last 38 years in Winchester’s Shotshell operations. He is the longest-tenured Winchester employee on record. A large crowd gathered to congratulate and celebrate the milestone with Mouser and his family.

