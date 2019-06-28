A work of art: Hobbyist rebuilds 1930 Model A from ground up

× Expand Pat Schreiber has restored and rebuilt a 1930 Ford Model A coupe into an old-school hot rod.

Pat Schreiber draws an analogy for custom-building a car.

“You decide what you want and you make it to your own tastes,” he says. “It is like a work of art.”

If that is the case, he has created a masterpiece.

Schreiber has raced many cars over the years, including drag, sprint and sports cars.

Schreiber recently completely a three-and-a-half-year labor of love, restoring and building a 1930 Ford Model A coupe from the ground up. It is what he calls an “old-school” car. The streamlined, chop-top auto has the look, sound and performance of a traditional hot rod.

Schreiber and his wife, Marlene, live in rural Worden. He retired three years ago from a career in engineering, during which he worked for Alton Box Board, Smurfit Corp. and McDonnell Aircraft. But he never worked on automobiles for a living.

“I have a degree in mechanical engineering and learned things from that, but most of what I do with the cars is self-taught,” he says.

His love of cars started in high school, where he drove a Model A coupe.

“Back then, if you didn’t have loud mufflers and primer spots on the body, you weren’t cool,” he says.

His passion for custom-built automobiles has involved him in cars and racing his entire adult life. Schreiber drag-raced at Alton Speedway in the 1960s and was one of the co-owners of Godfrey Speedway when it opened in 1973. He machines many custom parts himself and has built parts for a streamliner auto that ran more than 200 mph at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. He has also raced sprint cars and formula sports cars.

He estimates he worked on this 1930 Model A coupe for about 6,000 hours.

“The body is original,” he says.

It sits on a 1932 Ford frame, has a 1956 Chrysler Hemi engine and a Chevrolet transmission. During the process, he completely re-installed the wiring and installed air conditioning and cruise control.

The completed car’s sleek, classic lines highlight a shimmering black body, muscular oversized tires, vibrant custom-painted lettering and wheels, and a bright chrome engine and grill. The look harkens back to that of the classic ‘50s and ‘60s hot rods.

The deep, rich rumble of the engine testifies to the car’s power. Originally a 354-cubic-inch engine, Schreiber bored it out to 414 cubic inches and put in a stroker crankshaft. He says the car now has 450-500 horsepower.

“You can light the tires up by just stepping on it,” he says.

Schreiber belongs to the Fat Boys of Illinois, a car club that takes cars out once a week to lunch. He says members range in age from their 20s to their 90s, and the sight of the cars going down the road draws a lot of attention.

The Schreibers travel to car shows all over the country. They plan to take the coupe to Des Moines in a couple of weeks for a show and to Louisville next month for the Street Rod Nationals.

“There will be about 12,000 cars at Louisville,” he says.

Schreiber makes a point of crediting friends Steve Forbes and Jason Hampton helping him on the project.

“Steve did the sign painting and number, and Jason did the paint job,” he says.

He also points out his wife helped a lot with the sandblasting and riveting work.

The coupe is a masterpiece of classic engineering but in spite of the broad, complex set of skills he has acquired over the decades he has pursued his passion, Schreiber is modest about his talent.

“A lot of guys say, ‘I don’t know how to do that,’” he says. “Well, you just start doing it and you learn as you go along.”

× Expand Schreiber started with an original body and added a customized transmission, rear end and engine.

× Expand The car has a customized interior.