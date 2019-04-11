Agriculture Science program blossoming at AHS

× Expand Photo by Dusti Ingles Sophomore K’Lynn Washington plants seeds in the greenhouse at La Vista CSA Farm.

Students in Alton High School’s Agriculture Science program could find themselves on a path to a profitable career, and it doesn’t have to involve toiling in the fields.

Education, engineering, marketing, farm management and crop specialist are just a few of the hundreds of jobs available in the field of agriculture these days.

“About 90 percent of jobs in the state are directly related to Ag,” said AHS teacher Dusti Ingles, who will take over the Agriculture Science program next year.

Illinois is a leading producer of soybeans, corn and swine. Coupled with its central location and extensive transportation system along with the growing interest in the region for locally sourced food from small producers, it’s no wonder the field is wide open.

The AHS program was revived in 2013 after a nearly 40-year hiatus. That’s when automotive teacher Richard Scott and English teacher Daphne Gvillo took the lead.

“We try to teach kids what Ag is really all about and dispel the ideas people have about farming,” said Gvillo. “Most of the kids don’t have any farm experience.”

She teaches Introduction to Agriculture, splitting the year between animal science in the fall and plant science in the spring. Gvillo was able to get a provisional teaching certificate because she has more than 8,000 hours of farm experience.

“I grew up on a farm in Dorsey where we grew soybeans, corn and beans and raised cattle and other livestock. I married a farmer and even though my husband does most of the farming now, for many years I took care of the sows and baby pigs,” she said.

The couple raises about 70,000 hogs in Macoupin County and some crops in Madison County.

Ingles graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and replaced Scott, who retired last year. She’s currently teaching Agriculture Mechanics and Technology. This semester, her students focused on small engines, but they also learn about electricity, surveying, air and water power and drone technology – all skills important in agriculture.

A new addition to the program will be a greenhouse, which is scheduled to arrive at the school soon and should be up and running by fall. Ingles said horticulture and greenhouse management will be added to the curriculum, as well as agricultural business.

Students in the program got a glimpse of greenhouse work when they took a trip to La Vista Community Supported Agriculture farm in Godfrey earlier this year. The farm and school are exploring a possible partnership, wherein students would get hands-on experience and community service hours, while the farm would get some volunteer labor.

Ingles said Dave Beile, a member of the non-profit farm’s administrative board, contacted the school to offer a field trip. So many students wanted to go that Ingles had to get a school van to take them.

“They loved it. For a lot of them, it was their first experience (with farming). I want to keep that enthusiasm going,” she said.

The students planted seeds for cold season crops, toured the farm and got a lesson from farmer Phill Beile on the basics of farm operations.

“They taught us skills that we can use in our new greenhouse for Ag class next year,” said Emily Carter, secretary for the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter.

The agriculture program is closely tied to the school’s FFA chapter, with many students involved in both. Ingles wants to coincide farm trips with chapter meetings as well as work days on the weekends and possibly over the summer.

Gvillo said she’ll miss teaching the agriculture classes next year but will stay on with Ingles as sponsors of the FFA chapter.

“Farmers do their best to raise healthy livestock. We know best how to raise animals, not PETA or politicians,” she said. “We grow leaders in FFA, teach the kids leadership skills and educate them on legislation that helps or hinders farmers.”