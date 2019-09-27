AHS graduate overcomes fear to realize ambition of joining Coast Guard

× Expand photo by Cynthia M. Ellis

photo by Cynthia M. Ellis (From left) Nautilus General Manager Susie Sweetman and coach Betsy Smith with Ty’Aira Holloway in the Nautilus pool

Ty’Aira Holloway didn’t know anything about boats or water when she enlisted in the Coast Guard, but she knew it was the direction she wanted to go in life.

On Oct. 1, the 18-year-old will step on the shores of the East Coast for boot camp at Cape May, N.J. But before going she had to face her biggest fear — learning to swim.

“I started taking lessons in June,” Holloway said. “Until then, the only thing I ever did was stand in a pool.”

Holloway’s coach, Betsy Smith, said she’s never seen a young woman so determined.

“When she came to me, she had never been underwater before,” Smith said. “I look at how far she’s come and it amazes me.”

Coast Guard recruits do have to be able to complete minimal physical standards upon arrival, but it isn’t until they graduate the eight-week course that they have to complete a PT test. The timed test includes sit-ups, push-ups, a 1-mile run, swim circuit, treading water for 5 minutes and 6-foot platform jump with 100-meter swim.

Smith trained Holloway at Nautilus Fitness Center and Lewis and Clark Community College for deep-water swimming.

“Ty’Aira is going to be prepared for when she gets there,” Smith said. “She sets goals for herself and works hard to achieve them.”

Smith said since coaching Holloway, she’s learned quite a bit about her — and it’s all impressive.

Alton High School teacher Regina Birch agreed with Smith, saying Holloway is remarkable, especially when she sets her mind to doing something.

“Ty’Aira graduated as a junior,” Birch said. “She made that goal early and took summer school classes and volunteer hours to accomplish it.”

Holloway graduated from Alton High School in 2018. While in school, she took part in the student organization Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), where she helped with community service projects, modeled in the fashion show and competed in the state convention with her sewing project.

“Ty’Aira took the independent study class that I have for advanced sewing students and made a complete outfit to model and compete at state,” Birch said. “What I love the most is how she always wants to help others.”

Holloway knows a little something about sacrifice and service. She is not the first in her family to serve in the military.

“My dad was in the U.S. Army, and my older sister is in the Navy,” Holloway said.

She said when looking at what branch to serve in, she wanted one where service is more hands-on.

“They are the military, but they are different,” she said.

The Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy fall under the Department of Defense, while the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security. In peacetime, the Coast Guard is primarily concerned with law enforcement, boating safety, sea rescue, and illegal immigration control.

Holloway said she’s not sure what her career path in the military will look like, but she’s both excited and nervous about it.

“When I first made the decision to go in, I didn’t tell anyone I was doing it,” she said. “I had a friend take me to visit the recruiter’s office and my parents didn’t find out I enlisted until August, when I found out my leave date.”

She said since graduation, she took time to travel and visit family, including her sister in California, as well as work as an assistant manager at McDonald’s in Godfrey.

“I wanted to take a year off to figure out what I really wanted to do,” she said. “Now I know.”

Smith said Holloway worked hard all summer and has received a lot of support from individuals at both Nautilus and LCCC.

Susie Sweetman, general manager of Nautilus, said it’s amazing what Holloway is doing.

“Determination gets you a long way,” Sweetman said.

Smith said she is hoping to attend Holloway’s graduation.

“I’m proud of her and everything she is doing,” she said. “Here she is, this young woman who couldn’t even swim, and now look at her. It’s been a pleasure to teach her and know that it serves a purpose because she’s headed off to serve our country.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter