AHS State Scholars

The Alton School District announced Thursday that 47 Alton High School students have been named 2019 Illinois State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievements. State Scholars are selected based on the student’s performance at the school level and achievement on the SAT-ACT standardized assessment. The students are Maria Allen, Spencer Barham, Chloe Beauchamp, Gabriel Brady, Hannah Camerer, Adam Carroll, Calista Cox, Joseph Davis, Hazel Denother, Gavin Depew, Isaac Drysdale, Nathaniel Dyer, Thomas Frosch, Michael Green, Molly Gross, Gabriel Hensley, Holley Hentz, Erin Hillery, Taylor Jansen, Malliyah Jones, Samuel Kane, Samuel Keller, Jonathan Lane, George Lindsey, Hannah Macias, David Mathus, Joseph Morrissey, Claire Pohlman, Emmylou Pruitt, Morgan Rausche, Parker Rockholm, Summer Schleeper, Raina Schlueter, William Schuenke, Lucas Seibold, Sarah Spond, Alexa Staley, Samantha Stendeback, Sydney Stutz, Bradley Taulbee, Christina Thompson, Austin Turnbull, Alex Whitten, Owen Williams, Andrew Wilson, Miller Wiseman, and Tami Wong.

