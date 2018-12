Sisters (from left) Olivia, Victoria, Lillian and Erial Bock of Wood River meet with Santa during Alton Memorial Hospital’s annual children’s party for patients of the Human Motion Institute on Dec. 4 in the institute’s gym. The event featured Santa, construction projects from the Alton Home Depot, plus Christmas treats. Thanks to all who made the event a wonderful time for the children and HMI staff.

