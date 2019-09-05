Alton Community Service League honors super-volunteer Ruth Figge

The Alton Community Service League held its annual installation luncheon meeting recapping the year’s activities and recognizing service hours provided by members. The annual Silver Bowl Award for contributing the most hours during the year was presented to Ruth Figge for donating 509 hours.

In 1984, Figge retired after a 23-year career at JCPenney at Eastgate Plaza. She worked in the appliance department when VCRs came out, and she could not write sales tickets fast enough. In 1984, the first VCR tape shown, “Nine to Five,” drew quite a crowd.

After leaving JCPenney’s, she used that work experience to open an archery range (the current site of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air) along with her husband, Charles. It was a family-oriented place where men and women came to shoot. Leagues were there four nights per week, and they once hosted an international tournament.

Figge retired briefly from her second job, then took a job as a receptionist followed by working as a medical records clerk until 2004. In 2006, her mother came to live with her and Charles. Charles was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and died in 2006. In 2008, she began volunteering at Operation Blessing in Wood River, and she also volunteered at the Hope Center. Her mother passed in 2010. This was the first time in her life she had lived alone.

“After mom died, I decided to quit having pity parties because no one would come,” she said.

She got busy again and now volunteers at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in the surgery waiting room, taking care of families and meeting people.

Still, she wanted to give more to her community. She became a member of the league in 2018 after she saw women at Alton Square Mall volunteering during the Christmas gift wrapping. Other volunteer projects she is involved in include working at Alton Little Theater, working in Vintage Voices in October, serving at her church two Sundays each month, working in a reading program at Eunice Smith, crocheting scarves for Rosewood Care Center to use for bingo prizes, and taking her 3 1/2-pound Yorkshire terrier to Rosewood Care Center to provide love and therapy to the residents.

In her spare time she loves to sew, crochet, tend to her flowers and dog, and cook. She has traveled with her daughter and family to Italy and to Spain. She will be going to Greece this fall. Next year, she will be taking a Rhine River cruise.

