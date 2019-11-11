Alton students interact with veterans

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

Jack Fessler of Alton VFW Post 1308 shakes the hands of North Elementary students. Representatives of Lewis and Clark Veterans Services, along with the school’s students and members of the Alton High School ROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps), gathered with a group of veterans Nov. 8 in recognition of Veterans Day. The ROTC presented the colors, while students recited the pledge and members of the fifth-grade choir sang the national anthem. Each student was given a flag provided by L&C Veterans Services. Following the ceremony, students were able to meet the veterans and thank them for their service.

