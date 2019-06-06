AMH donation drive for military moms

Alton Memorial Hospital asked employees to donate items for the annual Service to the Armed Forces Women Warriors Baby Shower on June 22 at Jefferson Barracks. (From left) Heidi Noel of AMH Surgical Services, volunteer Donna Richie and Surgical Services manager Cathy Wagner, herself a U.S. Navy veteran, stand behind almost 200 items collected in less than 2 weeks. The baby shower is conducted by the American Red Cross in conjunction with SAF, and is for 75 military members of enlisted ranks E-1 to E-5 (Active, Guard, Reserve), military spouses or women veterans receiving care through the St. Louis VA Medical Center. These women fall below the region’s median income. Alton Memorial Hospital thanked all hospital employees who donated.

