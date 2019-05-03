At 93, local nurse says staying active is the best medicine

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard Jo Coleman, 93, has been nursing for 72 years and has no plans to quit any time soon. She lends her skills and experience to the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Alton.

Last month, Washington state Sen. Maureen Walsh needled a vital part of the healthcare industry when, during a bill discussion, she stated nurses “probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day.”

At 93, lifelong nurse Jo Coleman of Godfrey takes exception to that remark.

“In my many years nursing, I just don’t see nurses sitting around playing cards, and I certainly don’t do that myself,” she says with indignation.

And the Alton-based nurse should know. Experts cite several steps to help us age well: have a positive attitude, stay active, have a social network and keep learning. If those truly promote healthy aging, then Coleman is doing everything right.

The part-time nurse continues to drive, has a Facebook account and admits a slight addiction to the Wordscapes app. She gets her news online, meets once a month with a group of friends at the Regal Beagle for dinner, and gets together with one of her best friends every Thursday for “movie night.”

Coleman took exception when a reporter asked if anyone drove her to work.

“People think because you’re 93, you’re old and decrepit,” she says, mimicking a hunched-over walk. “It’s about having a positive attitude. I don’t sweat the small stuff.”

And after 72 years in the nursing profession, there has been plenty of small stuff to sweat. She now distributes medicines to clients at the William BeDell Achievement and Resource Center’s Developmental Training Center on Fosterburg Road.

“I love working at ARC,” she says, indicating she will keep going for as long as she is able. “Nursing’s been good to me. I have a lot of good memories and bad memories.”

Coleman has seen many changes in the nursing profession over the years, starting with nursing school.

“Back then, it was a three year live-in program, lights were out at 10 (p.m.) and you had to have permission to go home for a visit,” she says. “I don’t think people would go for that today.”

Coleman met her husband, John, when she was 18, but they had to delay marriage until she was 21 and had graduated from Alton Memorial Hospital’s School of Nursing in 1947. At the time, the United States was engaged in World War II. The government had a program that paid tuition for nursing students with the stipulation the cadet agreed to military service after graduation. But peace was declared before Coleman finished school and her military stint was over before it even started.

She then went to Chicago for her board tests, where “we sat in rows of school desks with the proctor walking up and down, watching. We didn’t dare raise our heads.

“Now, it’s all on computer,” she says.

Her first nursing job was at Alton State Hospital (now Alton Mental Health Center). It was the 1950s, and Thorazine was the first anti-psychotic drug on the market. Resources to care for the patients weren’t always available, so the nurses made do with what they had.

“If someone came in without house shoes, we folded up newspapers to make coverings for them,” Coleman says.

She and John had four children before his passing, and the family grew to include three granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. She now lives with one of her sons (“Actually, he lives with me,” she says). A daughter passed away several years ago. When John passed away after 42 years of marriage, she’d long been back to work at the mental health center.

“I was near retirement then, but continued because working filled a void,” she says.

In 2001, she retired at age 75.

That retirement didn’t last a year. ARC contacted her for an outpatient job with a man who needed help with his medicines. When the company decided to have licensed nurses distribute client medicines at DTC, they hired her and three other nurses to work part time.

Her co-workers have nothing but praise for Coleman and her work ethic.

“She’s just a darling, sweetheart of a woman, always has a bright smile and twinkle in her eye,” Ruth Maskow says. “One woman became a nurse because Jo encouraged her.”

“Jo is very upbeat, very social. Individuals love her because she’s very personable,” adds Theresa Leese, ARC’s director.

A co-worker, Terri Shulte, said Coleman doesn’t act her age.

“She has more passion and works harder than of thehalf the people here,” she says.

ARC’s clients showed their affection for Coleman as she walks down the hall to the nurse’s office, full of warm greetings and hugs. “ARC is a great organization. They provide a lot of care,” Coleman said. “My job here is a labor of love.”

