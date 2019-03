For this year’s Midwest Members Credit Union annual training day, employees created tie fleece blankets to benefit babies born at Alton Memorial Hospital. Employees delivered 20 blankets to nurses at the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center. “It was a great team and morale-building project for our staff and will hopefully be something that benefits the families with their new addition,” Marketing Director Lindsey Kahl said.

