Blues babies: Championship newborns receive special caps

Brent and Elyse Brown of Batchtown, Ill., pose with baby Barrett Matthew Brown, born June 12 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Barrett was the last of many newborns at AMH who received the crocheted blue and gold hats that were made by the grandmother of Women's Health and Childbirth Center nurse Jordyn Halm. The hats were given to babies born at AMH during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Barrett was born at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, right after the third Blues goal in their 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins that clinched the Stanley Cup. Elyse said she also shouted on the fourth goal a few minutes later, startling Dr. Rachel Durham, who delivered Barrett. The baby has the same name as longtime and retired Blues defenseman Barrett Jackman, although the Browns said that naming was just a coincidence. Barrett weighed in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was one of four babies born at AMH during Game 7.

