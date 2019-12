photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: Breakfast with Santa

WHEN: Dec. 7

WHERE: South Roxana Village Hall

WHY: Children had the chance to give Santa their wish list and grab a doughnut at South Roxana’s annual Breakfast with Santa event. They also received a goody bag from the North Pole. The village offers the event every year during December.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter