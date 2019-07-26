Building bridges and opening doors: Honoring Alton’s James Killion Jr.

× Expand James Killion Jr., Hazel Killion, James Killion III

Four generations of Killion men: (clockwise) Rev. James Killion Sr., James Killion Jr., James Killion III, James Killion IV

An effort is underway to help beautify the city, one brick at a time.

James Killion Park (formerly Salu Park and before that, the site of a ceramic factory in the 1800s), at Salu Street and Washington Avenue, was once a beehive of Alton Parks Department-funded activity.

That was especially true in the summer, with organized sports teams and tournaments of all descriptions overseen by off-duty Alton schoolteachers.

Now the J.K. Beautification and Enhancement Committee, promoting community ownership of the park, seeks to restore that prestige by honoring its namesake with a fundraising campaign that will go to beautification of the grounds.

James Killion Jr., one of Alton’s historic leading citizens, was by all accounts a “bridge builder” who worked tirelessly to promote racial harmony and goodwill in his hometown. Countless people considered both Mr. Killion and his wife, Hazel, as mentors.

“A lot of factory workers came up from Mississippi and Tennessee,” son Jim Killion said. “Dad helped navigate the way — how to get housing, get a loan, coach them on the job, don’t get angry, how to file a grievance.”

Having experienced racial discrimination in World War II and returning home at the peak of Alton’s industrial era, Killion, while working as a furnace operator at Laclede Steel and serving as the first black treasurer of his union, befriended fellow workers regardless of color, defusing potential racial discord and making friends.

With other black leaders, Killion worked on integrating Alton schools in the 1950s and was instrumental in getting the Oakwood neighborhood annexed into the Alton city limits so the majority black population could enjoy city services. He was a member of the Alton Human Relations Commission, served on the Dunbar School PTA, was a member of the NAACP, president of the board of Senior Services Plus and was a board member of the Southwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging. He also worked with disadvantaged children in the community, served as a Boy Scouts leader and a baseball coach, and was the director of his church’s Methodist Youth Fellowship.

Killion Park was much more than a sports facility. It was a gathering place for seniors. Picnickers barbecued and children played on the swings. There were frequent festivals. It was a prominent focal point of the Oakwood neighborhood.

“A community is a community,” Steve Thomas of JK-BEC said. “The park is for all of the community.”

This sentiment was recently witnessed at the annual Juneteenth Festival, which drew a diverse crowd and was a big success.

People of the community, in honor of a “bridge builder” who helped unite Alton at a crucial time in the city’s history, are urged to contribute by purchasing a brick, on which a family or individual name will appear and thus become part of the history of this city park. The bricks will form arrangements at the corners of the park, with contributors’ names prominently displayed.

Donors may go online to prideinc.org and follow the link to “Killion,” where an order form and payment methods will appear.

For more information, call Steve Thomas at (618) 560-6291 or Lee Barham at (618) 799-9157.

× Expand James Killion Jr. directs the Allen Chapel AME youth choir at the 1960 NAACP Illinois state convention at Alton’s Stratford Hotel.