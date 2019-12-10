Caring donation

For the sixth year, Croatian Fraternal Union No. 222 presented a check to Granite City’s Community Care Center, which covers the Tri-City area. The amount of $1,000 was presented to help the center during the Christmas season. Attending the check presentation were (from left) Croatian Fraternal Union No. 222 Vice-President Paul Kacera, Manager Ashley Pruitt, Community Care Center board member Harriet Evans, Croatian Fraternal Union No. 222 President John Obucina and Secretary/Treasurer John Yobby.

