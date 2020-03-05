Cause and affect

photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Kids (both in age and mindset) turned out Tuesday for the Color for a Cause event in the center court at Alton Square Mall in Alton.

The annual activity raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations. Each organization is provided a six-foot mural and coloring supplies, and participants quickly went to work, creating their own masterpieces in a two-hour period. They were encouraged to shop in the mall, as well, showing their receipt to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall then donates $1 per point, and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points.

Participating organizations this year included the Alton Museum of History and Art, the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Riverbend, Community Hope Center, Girl Scout Troop 77, IMPACT CIL, Manifest Mercy, Senior Services Plus, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Salvation Army, TreeHouse Wildlife Center and Working Towards a Cure.