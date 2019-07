Celebrating independence

photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner photo by Tim Skinner

WHAT: Patriots in the Park annual Independence Day celebration

WHEN: July 2-6

WHERE: Wilson Park, 2900 Benton Ave. in Granite City

WHY: Sponsored by the Granite City Park District, this annual free event features rides, games, vendor food booths, and fireworks in a carnival setting. This year’s festival included a concert with contemporary Christian artist Josh Wilson.