Chicken out

Photos by Dan Cruz and JD Jennings

After 60 years in business, Woody's Chicken in Alton closed its doors on Sept. 3.

The iconic restaurant's last day of business was devoted solely to filling orders placed the day before, as news of the closing brought customers in droves during its final days.

People were in line by 9 a.m. on Friday morning, and those lucky enough to get orders filled the same day happily waited hours to get their hands on the famous box filled with fried chicken and fries.

The restaurant has been family-owned since its inception, with a previous location down the street from its current home at 110 Homer Adams Parkway and other locations in East Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto through the years. Today, the Godfrey Schnucks uses the old Alton spot for its parking lot.

What customers are saying:

"I was there when they first opened in North Alton and, 60 years later, just ate there. They will surely be missed." Mike

"So sad...great food for the right price where families can afford to eat. Someone needs to buy it and keep it open!" Connie

"I still remember walking or riding our bikes there when they were located by National in North Alton. Great memories." Martha

"So many memories for so many people. My husband and Woody were friends." Linda

"I have so many great memories of Woody’s and the Wooden family. I became good friends with Cheryl when I was in school. I started working at Woody’s when I turned 16 years old until I started my career in the medical field. The Wooden family was great to their employees. It saddens me to see them close. Hoping they enjoy their retirement." Shirley

"My dad has gone in for a box of chicken and fries for supper every Friday night for years and years. He doesn't even have to order, they know exactly what he wants. I don't know what he's going to do now. Our whole family is in shock; we grew up on Woody's chicken. It will definitely be missed." Becky

"The Woodens were a great family to work for. I started working at Woody’s when I was 16 and worked there for 10 years (East Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto and Alton). Christy and Candy, I know you made your parents proud by managing the business all these years and I pray that the two of you enjoy your retirement. Thanks for the memories." Charlotte

"Every Friday night, we would load up in the car and go to Woody's, sit in the car and have our dinner. My dad would get two boxes of chicken and after polishing them off, he would decide he might need a third. My mom would always say, "Bob, you don't need that. Then we would shop at Ben Franklin, PN Hirsch, Thrifty Rx and National. Great memories, Thank you Woody's for all the wonderful meals and memories." Denny

"I hope another family member takes it over." Connie

"My mom and I would go together and buy boxes of chicken for dinner for my family." Tina

"Back in the old days , you couldn't get that much food for that price anywhere else but Woody's." Douglas

"Fish sandwich on white with tartar, fence fries, and a chocolate shake was my order for many, many years. Always good." Brenda

"After being stationed in Germany, Woody's chicken was the first thing my dad got for us after getting home!" Barb