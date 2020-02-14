Chip off the old block

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin David Harris, who has learned the art of chainsaw carving from his Uncle Luke, shows off a bear he carved.

photo by Taralei Griffin Luke Harris with one of his creations

In 1998, when the Laclede Steel plant shut down, Luke Harris needed to keep making money — so he started making chainsaw carvings.

“I saw a guy chainsaw carving in Springfield, Ill., and women were just lined up throwing money at him, and that was it, buddy,” Luke said, laughing.

For more than 20 years, he’s been carving pieces for people all around the Riverbend — and a couple of years ago, his nephew, David Harris of Godfrey, was inspired to start carving as well.

“He’s got it and he had it immediately,” Luke said. “I didn’t teach him anything; I just showed him the tools and he took off with it. He keeps me going.

“Without him, I’d probably really just come to a stop.”

“I have always admired anything that he’s ever done,” David said about his uncle. “He showed me the ropes. It’s kind of like drawing — somebody can tell you what pencils to use, but the art has to come from you.”

David’s first carving was a motorcycle engine, owned by and displayed at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton. Since then, he’s carved benches for neighbors, a Chicago Cubs piece for his brother, memorials, and more that can be spotted around the area.

When asked about his favorite pieces, he says he likes ones that create an emotional response in the people they’re for.

“Twice now it’s happened that I carved something for somebody and they break down crying,” he said. “That’s payment for me right there. You don’t forget about those.”

One recent piece he created was a memorial for a coworker’s dog that passed away. He says when she first saw the carving, she was speechless.

“She believes that it looks exactly like her dog,” David said. “Sometimes when you carve something, it might look like it to you, but it might not to somebody else. I was afraid of that, but it must have turned out OK.”

Right now, his carving is just something he does on the side. When David started carving, it took him a week or two to complete a piece, but now it only takes a day or two. He still creates three or four pieces a month.

“It’s hard to find time to do it,” David said. “Even after work or on weekends, there always seems to be something.”

Despite encouragement from family and friends who believe his work could go far, he doesn’t want to start advertising his work any time soon. For now, he wants to be able to create the pieces he wants to create for the people around him without being overwhelmed with orders, and still have time to spend with his wife, 18-year-old son, and dog.

“A lot of my family, they’ll give me (trouble) because I give a lot of them away. But I like doing it so much,” David said.

“I’m more about the art than the money.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin

× Expand photo by Taralei Griffin