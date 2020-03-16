Clouds with green linings

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

Between the announcement of the cancellation of Alton’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and the heavy clouds rolling in, Saturday looked to be a bust. But although the streets downtown were mostly bare, the party went on inside establishments such as Morrison’s Irish Pub, Bluff City Grill, and Johnson’s Corner. Planned shuttles were not rolling, but the beer kept flowing and spirits were high. Mayor Brant Walker said although he is disappointed with events hitting the downtown area, he is confident the area will bounce back this spring.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter