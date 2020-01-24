Commemorating an icon of civil rights

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services.

Cindy N. Reed, a local writer, poet, speaker and singer, was the keynote speaker at the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Jan. 24 at Lewis and Clark Community College. Reed presented her work, “MLK: A Resounding Voice Through the Ages,” to the near-capacity crowd. The event, presented by the L&C Diversity Council, a included readings from speeches given by Dr. King, as well as activists Ella Baker and Dr. Ralph Abernathy. The event concluded with an excerpt from “Change to Passage,” a Paul H. Pitts production.

