Country singer Bryan White talks Alton visit, crazed fans and more

Country music singer and songwriter Bryan White will be coming to the Jacoby Arts Center for a one-night-only engagement at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

White’s fruitful recording career began in 1994 with the release of his self-titled debut album. Both it and its follow-up, 1996’s “Between Now and Forever,” were platinum-certified. His third album, “The Right Place,” was certified gold, and his fourth, “How Lucky I Am,” produced two top-40 singles.

White’s list of honors includes a Grammy, recognition from the Country Music Association, five CMT awards, and he was voted one of People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People. White has secured a spot in the musical landscape of country music and says he is excited to return to the St. Louis area.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jacobyartscenter.org.

Start off by telling readers more about your upcoming performance at the Jacoby Arts Center. What can audiences expect?

I have a really dear friend who has a connection to the Jacoby, and he called me about three months ago and said he thinks I would do well here because I have a great fan base in this area and I would be performing at a historic theater. I said, ‘Say no more. Let’s make it happen.’ And quite honestly, when I do acoustic shows, these kinds of theaters are my favorite because they generally have amazing sound. I also get to be in kind of a storyteller-type scenario. I get to take my time and talk about the material with the audience, give a little bit of back story about who recorded some of these songs and my own recordings and how they came to be. Generally, the feedback I have gotten over the past 15 years, fans seem to also like these shows more because they are more up close and personal.

I know you were raised by a musical family. Are they who inspired you to pursue country music?

Yes, definitely. My dad was really the catalyst for me in terms of not only influencing me with country music, but also pushing me to pursue a music career. Absolutely.

You were also thrust into stardom and fame at a young age. What do you remember feeling once your career took off?

Oh, man, it’s funny you ask that because I do not spend a lot of time thinking about it until someone actually asks about it. Some of the things I can remember are just the excitement of knowing that you had music being played on the radio and people were reacting to it. It was such a big deal, and still is today, but we did so much legwork leading up to my first release. Then we toured all over the country, meeting people and singing these songs. The excitement was wow, I cannot believe this is happening. It was also incredibly rewarding. All this legwork was paying off.

If you never pursued a musical career, what path do you think life would have taken you?

I used to joke about this when people would ask me that back in the day, but I would say I would probably be a fisherman because I love to fish and be outside. Fortunately, my career has allowed me to do a lot of extracurricular things that I love doing.

This is not your first time to Alton, correct?

No, I have been to Alton several times in the past few years, and I frequent the St. Louis area. I know a lot of promoters and venue owners who have asked me to come and play at their events and I have a lot of friends who live in the area. So, I am no stranger. And the history of Alton is incredible. The last time I was there, I went and did all types of stuff. The Confluence Tower, the Lewis and Clark Historic Site and I learned more about the Alton Giant.

What would you say is your favorite part about touring?

Well, I feel like I have been everywhere, but as soon as I say that, I will play at a new venue that I have never been to before. It may be in a little more remote area and it will be a complete surprise. I love getting off a plane or bus or out of the car and being surprised. Seeing something different. I start to get a bit antsy if I am somewhere for too long. I love seeing how beautiful our country is and seeing different things in different cities.

Do you have a concert you consider to be the most memorable?

Honestly, I really don’t. There are so many of them with a lot of great memories. A lot of my shows in the Midwest have been memorable just because of turnout and support and record sales.

Ever had a crazy encounter with a fan?

Lots of them. One in particular, my career was just starting to take off and I was playing a show in Jacksonville, Florida. This girl showed up and she had a wedding dress on, a Bible in her hand and my name was written in the Bible with hers. She was very forward and wanted to know an answer. Security very nicely asked her to leave, and it was complete craziness. This was like the first major crazy thing to happen. I didn’t really know how to perceive it, and I actually thought it was a joke. I thought someone was pranking me. Turns out she was completely legit and very serious about marrying me.

What do you like to do before a performance? Any pre-show ritual?

If I do not have any plans, press calls or anything pending, I am kind of a hermit. I like to chill out and not do much. I don’t like to talk a whole bunch because I try to save my voice. I like to go for a run, I am a big runner, so if I cannot find a place to run near my hotel, I’ll get on a treadmill. So, I guess you can say that is kind of ritualistic. I like to focus on the show and think about what I am going to talk about. Sometimes I even go down to the venue prior to sound check and take a look and feel it out. Overall, I like to relax and stay chill before a show.

Throughout your career, what would you say has been your biggest accomplishment?

Oh, man. I think the biggest accomplishment is being able to still be here and make music. As long as I am still booking gigs, I consider that an accomplishment.

What are some of the advantages and disadvantages of being in the music industry?

The advantages are collaborating with other artists and sharing the stage with so many talented people and meet your heroes. I have literally traveled all over the world and seen so much, and I would not trade those memories for anything. It’s all due to the music industry. I have also made some great friends and connections. The downside would be that the traveling can wear down your body and I have missed out on some great moments with my children due to my busy schedule.

What advice would you give to someone who would like to pursue a musical career?

I always tell people, ‘If you love it, go for it.’ Whatever style of music you want to make, you need to go where it happens. That can sometimes determine where you need to be. Figure it out. If you want to do country, find a way to get to Nashville. You must be committed and just plug yourself in to make it happen. The opportunity will more than likely not come to you; you must go and find it. Learn the market and know the happenings of your industry.

What’s next for you? Any upcoming projects we should be on the lookout for?

I just finished a really cool track and it’s a tribute to one of my musical heroes, Don Williams. If you remember, Don passed away a little over a year ago and there are so many great songs that he recorded, but one particular song I thought would be a great treatment. I covered his big hit, “It Must Be Love,” and we are getting ready to shoot a video for it. It will be available in the next few weeks.

