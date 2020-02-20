Couple on a mission: Granite City residents take a journey of faith

× Expand The couple did most of their disciple ministry at their house. Here they are with two people they taught, mother and son, Elviria and Maksim.

James and Kristin Amos are missionaries from Granite City who spent most of last year overseas teaching disciple ministry and evangelistic training in the Ukraine, Israel and Latvia.

James Amos and his wife, Kristin, are missionaries from Granite City who returned home before Christmas after spending most of the year overseas.

The couple and their three children spent 90 days in Israel, a month in Latvia and about 165 days in Ukraine.

“About two years ago, James came home after a time of prayer and said, ‘Honey, the Lord is releasing us from this area. He is inviting us to follow him overseas,” Kristin said. “He thought I was going to be really happy about this because I have a charity that helps the poor and suffering in Kenya. Before I ever met James, I wanted to live and work there, but when we met and got married, I was like, ‘OK, I can do this long distance and I can still run our side of the charity.’ I can do a sponsorship program for the kids that we work with, so I gave up the dream of living in Kenya. So, when my husband came home and told me about this, he thought I was going to be like, ‘Yippee,’ but I was like, ‘Hold on. What do you mean we’re going overseas?’”

In the Bible, Jesus invites a young man to sell everything he has and follow him, and James felt that was now his calling. So, the couple spent the next year preparing to go.

“We sold our house and we had an auction company come in and took everything out,” Kristin said. “My husband left his job at City Hall as Granite City’s economic development director, and we left everything. This was more than just a trip. We thought for the first month we would be going to Kenya, and as we prayed more about it, we just needed to trust the Lord and follow him.”

Unfortunately, Kenya was not in the cards for James and Kristin, but Ukraine was their first stop. Luckily, Kristin is familiar with the country. Her brother Erik Kambarian operates a nonprofit 501c3 in Ukraine called Clean Futures Fund.

“I have been to Ukraine with my brother before,” she said. “The nonprofit works directly with communities affected by nuclear disaster and radiation. So, it works directly with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the exclusion zone.”

The type of missionary work James and Kristin did was different depending on where they were, but their primary focus was disciple ministry and evangelistic training.

“Disciple ministry is when Jesus calls on us to be disciples,” Kristin said. “Discipleship is basically coming alongside Christians and helping them understand their Bibles more and understand how to apply the scripture to their lives. Then, evangelistic training is teaching others there are a lot of people who are Christians and they want to talk with their family and friends about it, but they don’t know how to explain the important stuff. There’s so much. We help people understand how to communicate.”

Because James and Kristin have been doing missionary work for several years, it was easy for them to hit the ground running.

But it was a culture shock returning to the United States.

“I went to Target and felt like I was on spaceship,” Kristin joked. “My daughter and I drove through a fast food window the other day and she asked, ‘How do we tell them what we want if we don’t go inside?”

As for their overall experience, Kristin said it was very rewarding.

“I think especially as Americans, we can be very focused on ourselves and we kind of think the whole world revolves around America,” she said. “It was good to be the minority. I felt it was so good for my little family to be on a bus in Israel like they were the only American and just getting to see other people and love them just for who they are. To serve them and meet their needs of wanting to know more about the Lord and wanting to know how to communicate him to other people. We love doing that. It was a special new experience to be able to do this with other people in other countries and cultures.”

James and Kristin put their faith in God every second throughout their adventure. They traveled to dangerous areas, but nothing bad happened.

“We were so safe in the places that we lived,” Kristin said. “Ukraine has a war going on, but not on the side of the country where we were. We lived in Jerusalem, a place where Muslims and Jews are living together, and bad things have happened. Something can always happen.”

The Amos family plan to finally go to Kenya this year, either late spring or early summer. Kristin’s charity is called Awaken Love for Africa and one of its main projects is helping the Gideon Children’s Home, where 200 children live permanently on site. Volunteers work closely with street boys to get them back into school and help widows with small businesses so they can support their family.

× Expand James and Kristin Amos traveled to Kenya in 2017.