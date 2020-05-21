Courtyard concerts entertain Cedarhurst residents in Bethalto

Residents of Cedarhurst of Bethalto enjoyed a live courtyard concert May 19.

Local musician Ryan Muzzey provided an afternoon of outdoor musical entertainment. Muzzey, of Coping and Caring for those Living with Dementia, works to provide education, support and curated entertainment to those suffering from dementia.

Cedarhurst’s concert series provides residents with entertainment during these difficult times, while giving musicians the opportunity to earn income at a time when live performances are on hold.

Courtyard concerts can be livestreamed for residents’ family members via Facebook and Skype, so residents can virtually share the sound of music.

