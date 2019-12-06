Crafting a message against bullying

× Expand Kelly Gardner and fellow teachers Jeni Timmins (English) and Jesse Daniels (history)

Gardner

Five years ago, East Alton-Wood River High School English teacher Kelly Gardner taught herself to knit. She had heard it was relaxing — but after one workshop, she found herself not feeling relaxed at all. After putting aside an attempted scarf, she told herself she wasn’t a quitter and wound up watching YouTube videos to learn the basic stitches.

“Once I got the hang of it, I found that it became addictive,” she said.

Now, every year, Gardner finds a charity project to knit items for. She’s knitted everything from tiny hats for hospitals to prosthetics for an organization called Knitted Knockers, which provides lightweight and breathable options for people who have had mastectomies.

“Sometimes my friends are tired of getting scarves,” she said, laughing. “And I don’t need as many myself, so I always try to find some kind of charity project.”

Early in 2019, Gardner was looking for a new project, and happened across Lion Brand Yarn’s collaboration with Box Out Bullying, #HatNotHate.

“With your help we hope to create a new ‘craftivist’ movement to send the message that bullying is unacceptable,” the movement’s webpage states. “With #HatNotHate, Lion Brand Yarn hopes to increase awareness of the impact bullying has on children, teens, and adults by rallying together and crafting blue hats to proudly wear throughout the month of October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month.”

After making and sending six hats in for the project, she decided this would be a great project to bring to her school, especially with 2020 being the 100-year anniversary of EA-WR.

“The idea is that as a faculty we are all working on trying to make our school environment better,” she said. “I thought #HatNotHate would tie in nicely to this anti-bullying campaign and promoting kindness.”

In June, Gardner set herself a minimum goal of 80 hats and set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for supplies. Within a week, she raised more than $500, and a friend purchased 100 small wooden tags that read #HatNotHate for her to attach to the hats. “Well, I guess now I have to make 100 hats!” she recalls thinking to herself.

She introduced the project to her students in the first week of school, and had students who wanted to receive a hat sign up to make sure they got one. The students made posters that are still hanging around the school, promoting kindness and awareness of the effects bullying can have.

To Gardner’s surprise and joy, several students were inspired to start anti-bullying projects of their own during October. Two seniors wove approximately 60 blue friendship bracelets to pass out to fellow students, and a junior created a large poster for the lunch room that said “Post Kindness” and then provided Post-Its, encouraging fellow students to write positive messages to then stick on the poster.

“It’s not what I expected; I honestly just thought this would give me a summer project and I could do something good for school,” Gardner said.

Each of the 100 hats that Gardner knitted are shades of blue, but each has a different pattern. About 90 of the hats went to students, and a few others were given to donors. The students all wore their hats to school on Oct. 7, World Day of Bullying Prevention.

Gardner will be finding a new charity project to focus her knitting skills on in 2020, but hopes that when the students wear their hats, they will remember the important message behind #HatNotHate.

“Overall in our society today, we need to learn to get along better,” Gardner explains. “I feel like one of my jobs as a teacher is not just to teach my students about literature and writing, but also to teach them about being good human beings.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter