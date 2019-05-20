Credit unions partner to get kids rolling

Area credit unions, as part of the George G. Burnett Chapter of credit unions, have been raising money to purchase bikes for needy children. 1stMidAmerica Credit Union, Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, and Midwest Members Credit Union worked together and were able to raise about $1,800 through branch fundraisers to purchase bikes. Credit union employees purchased and assembled a total of 30 bikes. These bikes will benefit the area associated with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. This is the second year the chapter has been able to do this community project, and organizers hope to keep it going for many years to come. Chapter members would like to thank their members and staff for the efforts in this cause.

