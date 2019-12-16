Crucial collection

One of the many projects the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club engages in during the holidays is Riverbend Head Start’s Coats for Kids drive to provide coats to underserved children in the community. Club President Tim Hinrichs delivers coats and cash donated through the club’s members and collection sites at Norton Rain Insurance, St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School, and Robert Diaz and Art Fahrner of Edward Jones. Hinrichs has collected and delivered donations for the past six years. Also pictured is Judy Gann, who spearheads the project for Riverbend Head Start.

