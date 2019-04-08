DAR chapter member explains “sweetheart pins”

× Expand Close-up of some of the collection

Sharla Smith answers a question from an attendee.

The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting April 4 at a new location — Shiloh Senior Center.

Chapter member Sharla Smith provided the program on World War II sweetheart pins and displayed her collection.

“The custom of sending ‘sweetheart’ jewelry to a loved one actually began during World War I,” Smith said. “The jewelry was a means of bridging the communications gap. Some were mass-produced, but others were made from airplane parts, pennies, wood, buttons, and even wire. Some of the jewelry highlighted a branch of service.”

Sweetheart jewelry became even more popular during World War II, Smith explained, with jewelry sent also to mothers and other family members.

Smith’s interest in collecting sweetheart pins began with a trip to an antique store many years ago. Her sister gave her two pins to start her collection and it has grown from there.

As a side item, Smith said M&M candies were sold to the military and given to service members during World War II because the coating prevented the chocolate from melting. Following the war, those who had enjoyed the treat wanted more, and the rest is history.

The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter meets September through May (except January and February). For information about membership, contact us at lookingglassprairieregistrar@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter