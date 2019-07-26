Dazzling performance

Dazzler Dance Company at Fitness & Fun in Bethalto traveled to Little Rock, Ark., to compete at Dance Nationals. The team consists of 47 dancers ranging from age 4-18. They competed in lyrical, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, and a wide range of group dances. Owner Vickie Maxwell was very proud of her team and her teachers, Katie Maxwell and Liz Auten. The Dazzlers performed very well and earned the highest-scoring studio at the highest competitive level. This award earned them the title of national champions. In addition to winning the national title, the Dazzler Dance Company also was awarded the Sportsmanship Award given to only one studio for how they treated others and their professionalism during the competition.

