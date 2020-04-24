Doing her part: Wood River woman making masks, ear savers

× Expand Wood River resident Natalie Tyler sports one of the masks she’s made to do her part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wood River resident Natalie Tyler sews the masks and ear savers in her home

Natalie Tyler of Wood River wants to do her part to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many, she thought the safety precautions that came before Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home directive were overblown. She wasn’t a believer, but that soon changed.

“I thought here we go again, it’s swine flu, it’s bird flu, it’s the hole in the ozone layer, it’s killer bees; there’s always something,” Tyler said. “Then about three weeks ago I went to pick up some seizure medication from my neurologist, and when I got there they had tents set up outside and the doctor’s office was closed. You had to get your temperature taken just to go inside to get a piece of paper. That’s when I realized this is real, because I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

A person who gravitates toward art and creativity, she wondered what she could do to help. Watching the news, she had an epiphany.

“When they closed schools and started telling us to stay inside, it was suggested that you wear a mask,” she said. “It was like a light bulb went off in my head. Here’s something I can do, because you sit in your house and can’t do anything about it. It gets frustrating.”

Tyler’s forte has been rock-painting. She uses her Facebook page, Art Rocks, to communicate with people about her new venture into mask-making. It’s been a slow process getting reacclimated with sewing.

“I don’t normally sew,” she said. “I haven’t used a sewing machine since the eighth grade. The first two I did by hand, and they took the entire day. My father-in-law has since loaned me his sewing machine. My mother-in-law who passed, it was her sewing machine, and now I’m able to do about six a day.”

She started making ear savers for people she knew in the nursing field to use while they work in their daily essential jobs, and the full-blown masks have grown from there.

“You just sew a button on each side of a headband,” she said. “If you’ve ever worn a medical mask for a long period of time, you know they hurt your ears. Within a couple of days, I’d made 40-50 of them. The nurses were going crazy wanting them, until I bought out four Dollar Trees of all of their headbands. Now there are no more plastic buttons at Walmart either. It was a little discouraging, but then I knew someone else had supplies and was doing it, too. That made me happy.”

It’s been as much something to help Tyler’s mentality through these tough times. Knowing she’s doing something positive is uplifting for her.

“I started sewing, and it just made me feel better about life,” Tyler said. “I’m doing something to help. If we can, just help the people we come in contact with. The store down the street from me, I asked how many people worked there, because I go there all the time. The guy there has a bandana tied around his face that keeps falling off. He keeps having to touch his face to put it back on. If they get sick and they’re touching my money and my stuff, or my neighbor’s stuff, we’re all going to be sick.”

She’d like to return to rock-painting when all this passes, but for now she’s focusing her energy on making masks. Anyone who wants to contact her for patterns or fabric, to help her with supplies or anything else can visit @art.rocks.il.

“I’ve always loved art and music; it’s in my soul,” Tyler said. “When I was a little girl, my grandma sewed and crocheted. She made things all the time, and I was so interested and wanted to help. I’ve just been a crafty person and I feel like I need to do this.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter