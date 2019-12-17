Drivers’ delight

MustacheMarch4PD hosts an event every March that raises money for local police departments. Proceeds are used to promote a positive relationship between communities and police departments. Police departments also can purchase needed items. This is the third year the organization has partnered with Dwight Fowler of the Hit-N-Run stores to provide free gas during the Christmas season. Police officers are at the pumps, unannounced, ready to pump gas for customers. The organization provided $10 worth of gas for 100 cars. The Bethalto Hit-N-Run and MustacheMarch4PD also did a gas giveaway Dec. 7. Officers from the Bethalto Police Department participated and pumped gas for about 70 cars. For more information about MustacheMarch4PD, contact Tina Bennett at (618) 972-3156.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter