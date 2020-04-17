Easy backyard vermicomposting

I’ve got worms. I try not to say that to strangers, but sometimes my enthusiasm for my backyard vermicomposting system overtakes me and I blurt it out. Stunned looks signal that I need to quickly offer some backstory.

Sunken in my back yard are two galvanized trash cans that house an army of little red worms that efficiently convert my kitchen scraps to high-quality fertilizer. And they work for free. Well, for kitchen scraps.

I’ve had worms before. I had them in a small vermicomposting system under my kitchen sink. That one didn’t hold enough vegetable scraps to meet my needs. Then I had them in plastic tubs in my garage. They leaked worm “tea” (the liquid generated from vermicomposting) all over my garage floor, despite my efforts to control it. Neither of these systems was satisfactory for me.

But I am not one to quit. I wanted an easy way to avoid consigning my kitchen scraps to the landfill, where they create methane when they decompose, if they decompose at all. Worms, on the other hand, literally eat garbage and poop fertilizer (politely known as “castings”). I finally discovered a marauder-proof, leak-proof, idiot-proof (almost) vermicomposting system. Anyone who has a few square feet of ground can set up this kind of system.

Materials needed:

Galvanized steel trash can with tight-fitting lid; mine are about 30 gallons

Drill with ¼- or ½-inch bit that can go through metal

¼-inch mesh hardware cloth

Sand

Scrap wood to build sifter

System to lock down the lids

Worms: Red wriggler worms (Eisenia fetida) love kitchen scraps and breed quickly. I purchased mine at a bait shop. You can also purchase them online.

Bedding: Bedding needs to be moisture retentive. Worms need to be moist to be able to breathe. Bedding must also be fluffy, to allow air pockets. It should be pH-neutral and nonabrasive. Combining types of bedding is beneficial, as each will add different characteristics. I use shredded newspaper, supplemented with pulp egg cartons and shredded leaves. Shredded cardboard is another good bedding material. Most vermicomposting sites recommend avoiding colored paper or paper with colored ink (like the comics). You should also add a few handfuls of dirt to your bedding. This will provide grit to help the worms grind up their food.

Worm food:

Vegetable trimmings: It is best to hold for a few days before adding to the bin. Worms have tiny mouths and no teeth. They will have an easier time if the scraps have already begun to decay. You can also chop the trimmings.

Egg shells: My worms love to nest in egg shells. Ground shells provide necessary calcium and grit.

Coffee grounds and tea bags (watch for staples and plastic in some tea bags)

Bread, pasta, rice, potatoes, and other starches. Use sparingly.

Worms will also eat their bedding

Avoid:

All dairy and meat

Citrus and pineapple, including peels

Foods that are salty or heavily seasoned, especially with rosemary, garlic, onion, thyme, clove

Anything you suspect has pesticides on it

Hair, leather

Onion peelings

Human or pet waste

Steps:

Drill ¼- to ½-inch holes in the bottom of the trash can so liquids can drain.

Select a place to set up your worm farm. Avoid direct sun, which could create too much heat in your farm. Worms are happiest between 55-75 degrees F. Extremes can slow them down or even kill them. My worms have survived every winter since I began the bins, about 15 years ago. Avoid areas that flood or stay wet after rain.

Dig a hole. The hole needs to be deep enough to bury the can up to about six inches from the top, plus another four inches.

Put a four-inch layer of sand in the hole. This will provide drainage.

Put a layer of hardware cloth in the hole on top of the sand. This will keep critters from entering your worm farm through drainage holes and feasting on your workers. Snug the trash can down onto the hardware cloth and backfill the hole.

Moisten the bedding (should be like a wrung-out sponge) and place in can to a depth of about ten inches. Make sure it is fluffy.

Add the worms.

After the worms have nestled into the bedding, dig a hole in the bedding, add scraps, then cover with bedding.

Congratulations! You have a working vermicompost bin!

Maintenance

Recommended ratios of bedding to scraps vary. I eyeball it and always make sure there is enough bedding to hide the scraps. Always bury the food. Do not leave it lying on top of the bedding.

Always moisten bedding before adding it.

Make sure the worms have plenty of air. I fluff up the bedding every time I add food.

Especially if you use leaves, you will likely find non-worm residents in your bin. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Most of these uninvited guests can also have a role in breaking down scraps. You might find whiteworms, springtails, millipedes, and sowbugs, for example. I pretty much just leave them alone.

Raccoons like to eat worms and they are very clever. You will need to work out a system for keeping the lids on the cans. I feed a bicycle lock cable through the handles of the trash can, over the lid, and secure it with a carabiner.

The bin should smell pleasantly earthy. If you have a bad odor, you probably have too much food and not enough bedding.

If the worms start climbing up the sides, it is a signal something needs to be changed. Try adding bedding or harvesting castings.

Worms cannot live in high concentrations of their own castings. As you add food and bedding to the can, castings will build up in the bottom of the can. When the castings build up to the point where you are mixing a lot of castings in with the food and bedding when you add it, it’s time to harvest.

Harvesting: When it comes time to use the contents of your worm bin; you will need to decide whether you want to use vermicompost or worm castings. Vermicompost is the mixture of castings plus bedding that is in the process of being broken down, organic material, and the worms themselves, their cocoons, and any other organisms that are present. Castings are the material that has been through the digestive tract of a worm. You will also need to decide whether you want to retain your worms for future vermicomposting.

The simplest ways to harvest do not involve saving worms. Use these methods if you don’t want to spend time separating the worms from the vermicompost, don’t mind the expense of purchasing new worms, and haven’t gotten emotionally attached to the little guys.

Just scoop out vermicompost from the bin and use it, worms and all. Only do this when you have stopped feeding until there are no visible chunks of food.

Allow the worms to “work” until everything has been digested and few worms remain. I leave it to your imagination to figure out what happens to the other worms. The dark, earthy material you are left with will be almost pure castings.

If you wish to retain the worms and start them working again, you will need to separate them from the vermicompost. There are basically three ways: attract the worms to new food, use light, or sift. For all these methods, you will need to stop feeding the worms until visible chunks of food have decomposed or been digested. If you want to keep cocoons (egg sacks), you will need to pick them out of the vermicompost.

Put new food in a mesh bag (like an onion sack) or just below the surface. The worms will crawl into the bag to get the new food and you can lift it out. If you aren’t using a bag you can remove the worms by skimming off the top couple of inches.

Shovel the contents of the can onto a tarp or newspaper. Form it into piles. The worms will migrate to the middle of the piles to escape the light. Brush aside the outsides of each pile every 20 minutes or so. Eventually you will be left with a ball of worms where each pile was. Confession: I think it’s kind of fun to “discover” the ball of worms in the middle.

Use your scrap wood and leftover hardware cloth to make a screen. Sift the contents of the bin. If you want fewer bits of partially decomposed bedding and a higher concentration of castings, sift with a finer mesh. This will also spare more worms. Return the material left on top of the screen to the bin with fresh bedding.

Using castings and vermicompost

The worms have done their work, and you now have a nice bucket full of worm castings or vermicompost. Congratulations! You are the proud possessor of a mix of organic material and minerals like calcium, nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, and magnesium. It contains beneficial bacteria and enzymes. All of this goodness is immediately available to plants, and is slowly released over time. Vermicompost can also improve soil structure, curb some plant diseases and inhibit some garden pests.

Vermicompost can be used in a garden bed at various stages. When preparing a garden bed, work some vermicompost into the soil before planting. Sprinkle it into a seed row. Alternatively, add a handful to each hole when placing plants. Vermicompost can also be used as a side dressing for existing plants.

Castings will have higher concentrations of salts than vermicompost. As long as they are mixed with soil or potting materials, they can be used in the same way as vermicompost. They can be added to seed-starting mixtures and be used in container plantings and with houseplants.

Some people prefer to pasteurize castings prior to use. This can be done in an oven or by using plastic sheets to form a sort of solar heater. Pasteurizing will kill the organisms that inhabited your worm bin.

Many people like to use vermiculture “tea” on their plants. Make it by fashioning a “teabag” out of an old T-shirt, cheesecloth, or other fabric. Fill it with castings and soak it in water overnight. Use the tea the next day.

Plenty of online sites can provide more information about the world of worms, including their biology and life cycle, and more ideas for building successful vermicomposting systems. Additionally, I recommend two books: “Worms at Work” by Crystal Stevens (an author local to the Riverbend!) and “Worms Eat My Garbage,” by Mary Appelhof.

One word of caution: I have been asked whether harmful metals could leach from the galvanized can and transfer to vegetables fertilized with the castings. I couldn’t find anything suggesting this could happen, but I encourage you to do your own research.

This article has focused on the information you need to set up a specific type of outdoor vermicomposting system. Many other kinds of systems, both indoor and outdoor, can be built or purchased. Whichever system you choose, may you go forth and have happy worms!

