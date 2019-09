Exponential fun

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: 2019 Alton Expo

WHEN: Sept. 11-15

WHERE: Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

WHY: The annual riverfront festival offers food, rides, games, music, celebrity appearances and more. On Wednesday, former St. Louis Cardinals Bernard Gilkey and Ken Oberkfell met with fans, and St. Louis Blues Hall of Famers Bob Plager and Larry Patey stopped by on Thursday. The Alton Catfish Classic also was held over the weekend, and the traditional mud volleyball tournament took place on Saturday, as well as the local celebrity dunking booth. Live music included The Wherehouse Project, Flip the Frog, Soulshine Groove, Dirty Muggs, Borderline Band and Platinum Rock Legends.

