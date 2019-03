Facial recognition

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Third annual Mustache March 4PD

WHEN: Friday, March 22

WHERE: Bluff City Grill, Alton

WHY: A group of local citizens formed the Mustache March in 2016 to encourage more rapport between the police department and the public and to raise money for critical items for the departments that shrinking budgets no longer are able to provide. In 2017, the effort raised more than $26,000 for multiple area police departments. Last year, that number increased to more than $50,000, and early estimates for 2019 are hovering near the $100,000 mark.

