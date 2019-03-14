Fashion fundraiser

The Alton High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) raised $1,000 for the Oasis Women’s Center in Alton with a charity fashion show that included community members, Alton police and AHS staff and administration. The show, themed “We Built This City,” was managed by student Rachel Holmes with help from FCCLA Adviser Regina Birch. The March 12 show included set design from the AHS Career and Technical Education Classes and music from the AHS Orchestra. To make an additional donation, contact the center at 111 Market St. in Alton or (618) 465-1978.

