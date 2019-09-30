Fifth-grade students soak up knowledge at Water Festival

× Expand photo by Louise Jett, L&C media specialist Local fifth-grade students paddle a canoe at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources station during the 17th annual Water Festival.

photo by Louise Jett, L&C media specialist Kaelyn Forrester, a fifth-grader from Jersey Middle School, displays her catch of the day, a small bluegill, which was quickly returned to the pond.

Eighteen local fifth-grade classes explored interactive booths focusing on the importance of water during the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s 17th Annual Water Festival on Friday, Sept. 27.

Since the first educational experience in 2002, more than 12,000 students and 130 teachers from 40 schools in about a dozen counties and 2 states have participated in the festival.

“We’re so happy to be able to offer this experience to our local fifth-graders year after year,” said Allison Rhanor, environmental educator at Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center. “After 17 years, we’re getting college students volunteering at the event they attended when they were in fifth grade, which is pretty special.”

The research center first launched the festival after discovering a lack in water stewardship education, specifically in elementary schools.

“I think it’s a fantastic day for the kids,” said Jersey Middle School teacher Kit Crawford, a festival veteran. “They learn about water conservation and get to do some hands-on fishing. They love it.”

This year, 22 informative stations were set up on the back of L&C’s Godfrey Campus, and classes rotated from station to station during the five-hour event. From Ed the Pelican to canoe rides, students enjoyed soaking up the knowledge and entertainment.

“It’s fun,” said Darrius Shropshire, a fifth-grade student from Estell Kampmeyer Elementary. “You learn about things like recycling and the importance of water.”

Some students were teachers, too. Swarovski Waterschool Upward Bound students taught fifth-graders how to calculate their water footprints.

“The water you use is your water footprint,” said Sinaya Bruce, an Alton High School student. “You never realize how many things need water until you crunch the numbers.”

“You don’t notice how much water you use until you write it down,” added her classmate, Tianna Grant.

The organizations involved in the festival’s planning and running include the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, The Nature Institute of Godfrey, North Elementary School and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The free festival is entirely funded by generous sponsorships.

To learn more, contact Rhanor at arhanor@lc.edu.

