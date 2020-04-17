Five simple ways to make your home more energy-efficient

× Expand WindyNight - stock.adobe.com House symbol with plug like a plant on a blue background. Save House symbol with plug like a plant on a blue background. Save energy concept. Flat lay, top view.

With most everyone stuck in their house these days, this would be an excellent time to upgrade its energy efficiency, and here are a few fairly easy, inexpensive ways to get it done. Trust me, your friendly neighborhood energy auditor, you’ll be glad you did it now instead of waiting until you get busy again, and besides, you may need the money you’ll save every month afterward!

First, the no-brainer: If you haven’t already, replace all your old incandescent or compact fluorescent light bulbs with LEDs.

As a rule, the energy you save in just the first month will more than pay the cost of those LEDs. Replacing all mine reduced my monthly electric bill by over 25 percent. (If you plan on moving soon, keep the old bulbs in case you want to take the LEDs with you.)

Second, replace your furnace/heat pump filters at least as often as the manufacturer recommends, or more if you have furry house pets. With one dog who sheds a lot, I change my filters twice as often as recommended, allowing my air-handler to work half as hard for half as long.

Third, get a meter that’ll show you how much energy your electric appliances really use.

I paid $4,500 for my first flat-screen TV back in 2009. It was a 42-inch plasma-screen that had a great picture but seemed to generate a lot of heat. A few years ago I bought a $35 Kill-a-Watt energy meter off the internet (there are a lot like it now for less) and found out my plasma TV was burning 1,750 watts, or about $1,000 in electricity per year with normal use (some earlier models use almost that much even when they’re turned off)! I immediately went out and got a $400, 57-inch LED TV with a better picture that only draws 35 watts (9 watts when it’s off), and uses about $18 in electricity per year, more than paying for itself in energy savings in the first month! (Anybody wanna buy a used plasma TV with a built-in space-heater — cheap?)

Fourth, if you have an older house with an attic fan, remove it and seal the hole.

I’ve been able to help my attic fan-addicted clients cut their energy bills by as much as 50 percent with this one, since the hole acts as an always-open 4-foot-square chimney, pulling out warm air in the winter and cool, conditioned air in the summer. This results in an energy loss that can be as big as the rest of the house’s problems put together.

And speaking of chimneys (No. 5), if you have one above an open-flame wood or gas fireplace, you’re not only producing carbon monoxide, but also losing heated or cooled air to the outside!

There are new, better dampers available these days, including inflatable ones called the Chimney-Balloon or -Pillow that you can blow up to make a perfect seal below or above the original damper. Prices are under $100, compared to more than $200 for metal replacements. Just remember to deflate and remove it when you want to build a fire (it’s reusable)!

But the best thing you can do is have a professional energy auditor test your house for air leaks that are wasting the energy you use to heat and cool it, as well as making it feel drafty.

And by professional, I mean one who’s been trained and certified by an organization like the Building Performance Institute to set up a blower door in your entry that measures the air being pulled out of your house by its fan, which is equal to the replacement air coming in through all your leaks. In an average house these combined leaks are usually equal to a 3- by 3-foot window that’s open all the time!

But as director of Better Building Institute Inc., I also help you find those leaks, and teach you how to fix most of them yourself, easily and cheaply. And for the ones that need a professional, I’ll leave you with a list of local weatherization contractors I know and trust, and am available to consult with whoever you hire, whether they’re on my list or not.

We energy auditors are also required to test for gas leaks and carbon monoxide sources, both of which can be deadly. Wall or ceiling-mounted CO detectors are required in every home, but are made to go off when concentration levels exceed 30 parts-per-million (ppm), even though a continuous level of 50 ppm for an 8-hour period requires evacuation, and at 100 ppm no one can re-enter the house until the source is removed and the CO dissipates. My CO detector registers as low as 1 ppm, but I’ve also audited a house where the gas furnace registered my detector’s maximum of 999 ppm in the house!

I also take thermal-imaging scans of the house to find any insulation gaps, as well as any unexpected sources of heat (a possible fire hazard) or cold. Copies are emailed to the homeowner with BBI’s final report within 72 hours.

Most professional energy audits cost between $500 and $2,000. As a nonprofit, public-service dot-org, BBI only asks a minimum donation of $100 to cover its equipment and travel expenses, hardly worth the 3-4 hours an audit takes.

There are several reasons I do this as a nonprofit. First, I believe everyone should at least know how safe and energy-efficient their home is, no matter how much it’s worth! Second, if we can reduce your energy use, you’ll not only save money, but also cut the amount of greenhouse gases that are causing the climate crisis, and maybe even the growing list of pandemics like the flu, SARS, Ebola, and COVID-19. And third, to also reduce power plants’ carbon pollution that can cause asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia, all three of which I almost died from as a teenager living under a mile from one.

Which is also why I may show up for your audit with my N95 face mask and won’t shake hands!

Don Dieckmann is Better Building Institute director and an energy auditor (Don@BetterBuildingInstitute.org; 618-580-7085); climate and energy chair, Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group of Alton; co-chair, Citizens Climate Lobby of Glen Carbon; and presenter, Climate Reality Leadership Corps.

