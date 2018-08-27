Food al fresco

photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz

Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Fourth annual Sauce Alton Food Truck Festival

WHEN: Aug. 25

WHERE: Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

WHY: Sponsored by Sauce Magazine, the festival is an opportunity for guests to experience an outdoor setting with their grub. Free to the public, the day offered more than 20 food trucks with dozens of food and beverage choices, some leaning toward the traditional while others explored more exotic tastes. Many of the trucks come from the St. Louis region, allowing Riverbend residents who seldom venture across the river to experience new cuisine.

